Major indices close mixed and give up gains into the close

Some earnings releases after the close include Qualcomm and PayPal.



Qualcomm:



adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.17 vs. $2.10 expected. Revenues came in a $8.23 billion vs. 8.27 billion estimate



They see 2nd quarter revenues of $7.2 billion – $8 billion which is higher than the 7.1 billion estimate



Shares of Qualcomm are down close to 7% after the close after the revenue miss ($-11.30 to $151.53)..







EBay announce cents

fourth-quarter EPS at $0.86 vs. estimate of $0.82

revenues $2.87 billion vs. $2.7 billion estimate (28% revenue growth)



announced boost to share buyback program by an additional $4 billion



sees 1st quarter adjusting EPS at $1.03 to $1.08. That is greater than the $0.85 expected

sees first-quarter net revenues $2.94 billion vs. $2.99 billion. Estimate $2.54B.



Increased dividends by 13%



EBay shares are up around 8.7% after earnings



PayPal earnings will be released at around 4:20 PM ET (estimate $1 per share/revenues at $6.1 billion

