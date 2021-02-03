Major indices close mixed and give up gains into the close
Technical Analysis
S&P and Dow leads the way higher. NASDAQ closes lower on late day sell offThe major indices are closing mixed, but gave up most of the day gains into the close.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- S&P index rose 3.77 points or 0.10% at 3830.08. The high price reached 3847.51. The low price extended to 3816.68
- NASDAQ index fell -2.23 points or -0.02% to 3610.54. The high price reached 13723.83. The low price extended to 13585.34
- Dow industrial average rose and 35.46 points or 0.12% to 30723.01. The high price reached 30793.41. The low price extended to 30521.31
Some earnings releases after the close include Qualcomm and PayPal.
Qualcomm:
- adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.17 vs. $2.10 expected. Revenues came in a $8.23 billion vs. 8.27 billion estimate
- They see 2nd quarter revenues of $7.2 billion – $8 billion which is higher than the 7.1 billion estimate
Shares of Qualcomm are down close to 7% after the close after the revenue miss ($-11.30 to $151.53)..
EBay announce cents
- fourth-quarter EPS at $0.86 vs. estimate of $0.82
- revenues $2.87 billion vs. $2.7 billion estimate (28% revenue growth)
- announced boost to share buyback program by an additional $4 billion
- sees 1st quarter adjusting EPS at $1.03 to $1.08. That is greater than the $0.85 expected
- sees first-quarter net revenues $2.94 billion vs. $2.99 billion. Estimate $2.54B.
- Increased dividends by 13%
- EBay shares are up around 8.7% after earnings
PayPal earnings will be released at around 4:20 PM ET (estimate $1 per share/revenues at $6.1 billion
- EPS comes in at $1.08 vs. $1 estimate
- revenues of $6.12 billion vs. 6.1 billion estimate
- total payment volume 277.07 billion vs. estimate $266.0 billion
- PayPal shares are up 2.4% aftermarket