Major indices close higher for the 2nd time in 3 days

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Modest gains for the major indices

The 3 major indices in the US close higher for the 2nd time in 3 days. The gains they raised most of the losses from yesterday's trade.  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 18.02 points or 0.52% at 3453.58
  • NASDAQ index rose 21.314 points or 0.19% at 11506.00
  • Dow industrial average rose 154.03 points or 0.55% at 28364.72
Dow S&P on pace to snap 3 week win streak. The NASDAQ index is looking to snap its 4 week win streak.

Intel announced earnings after the close with earnings-per-share coming in as expected at $1.11 vs. 1.11 estimate. Revenues came in at $18.33 billion vs. $18.25 billion estimate. Intel's in-line fourth-quarter revenue outlook $17.4 billion vs. $17.36 billion estimate. Traders are not liking the details. The stock is down -9% in after hours trading. 


