Major indices close with solid gains. Apple, AMD and Starbucks earnings awaited

Dow breaks a 5 day losing streak. S&P index best day since October 4





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 32.59 points or 1.0% at 3276.22. The high reached 3285.78. The low extended to 3253.22



Nasdaq index rose 130.37 points or 1.43% at 9269.68. The high reached 9288.87. The low extended to 9182.33

The Dow rose by 186.23 points or 0.65% at 28722.10. The high reached 28823.23. The low extended to 28575.75.

After the close Apple , Starbucks, AMD, eBay will be reporting earnings. Apple closed up $8.74 or 2.83% at $317.69. The all-time high occurred last week at $323.33.

