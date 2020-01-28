Major indices close with solid gains. Apple, AMD and Starbucks earnings awaited

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow breaks a 5 day losing streak.  S&P index best day since October 4

The major indices are closing with solid gains, led by the NASDAQ index. The S&P index also rose by over 1.0%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 32.59 points or 1.0% at 3276.22. The high reached 3285.78. The low extended to 3253.22
  • Nasdaq index rose 130.37 points or 1.43% at 9269.68. The high reached 9288.87. The low extended to 9182.33
  • The Dow rose by 186.23 points or 0.65% at 28722.10. The high reached 28823.23. The low extended to 28575.75.
After the close Apple, Starbucks, AMD, eBay will be reporting earnings.  Apple closed up $8.74 or 2.83% at $317.69. The all-time high occurred last week at $323.33.
