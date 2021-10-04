Major indices moving to new lows with the Nasdaq now down over 2%

NASDAQ down -2.14%. S&P down -1.33%





Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index, the price has moved back below its 100 day moving average at 14508.60 and is also moving below the lows from Friday's trade. The index is down -7.50% from its high reached in September.











The S&P index is trading down 63 points or -1.42% is also moved back below its 100 day moving average at 4349.06 (bearish). Stay below that level keeps the bears more in control. The index has moved down around 5.27% from its September high.













The major US indices are continuing the run to the downside. The NASDAQ index is currently down -311 points or -2.14% at 14250.67