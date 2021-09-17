Major indices open lower
Technical Analysis
Modest declines of -0.1% to -0.2% at the openThe major indices are opening lower with modest declines of -0.1% to -0.2%. The snapshot currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -24.75 points or -0.07% at 34726.58
- S&P index -4.8 points or -0.11% at 4468.96
- NASDAQ index -24.63 points or -0.16% 15157.29
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $1.84 or -0.10% at $1751.93
- Spot silver is down $0.22 or -0.98% at $22.67
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.07 or -1.47% at $71.54.
- Bitcoin is trading down $325 and $47,434
In the forex market, the US dollar has moved higher since the U.S. open.
The US yields continue to move higher with the 10 year up 3.9 basis points to 1.370%. The low reach 1.326% today