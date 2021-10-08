Major US indices open higher

NASDAQ is on pace for its best week in five weeks



S&P index is on pace for its best week in six weeks



The major indices are up for the fourth consecutive day



A snapshot of the market currently shows:



Dow industrial average up 25 points or 0.07% at 34780.89



S&P index up 8.54 points or 0.19% 4408.29



NASDAQ index up 34.35 points or 0.23% at 14688.37

Looking at other markets, as stock trading gets underway



Spot gold is trading up $21 or 1.22% at 1777.76



Spot silver is up $0.51 or 2.28% at $23.09



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.11 or 1.42% at $79.41



The price of bitcoin is up $630 at $54,120

In the US debt market, the yields are off their high levels but still mostly higher on the day.







In the forex, the CAD is the strongest of the majors, while the JPY remains the weakest. The CAD got a boost from its better than expected jobs report. The USD is tilting to the downside but not running away (and is moving off it's lows). The greenback is still higher verse the JPY and AUD, but lower verse the EUR, CHF, CAD and NZD. The dollar is unchanged verse the GBP.









