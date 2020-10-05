Major US stock indices close near highs for the day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index rises 2.25%The major US stock indices surged higher as investors cheered the potential for a stimulus package. Mnuchin and Pelosi are said to be exchanging new ideas.
The stocks were also buoyed by a better-than-expected ISM services index for September which rose to 57.8 from 56.9 last month. The expectations were for a decline to 56.2.
Some highlights today included:
- Indices higher for the 3rd day in 4 days
- The stocks did rally after Trump says he was leaving the hospital
- Dow on pace to close at the highest level since September 3
- Russell index is leading with a gain of 2.78%
- All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher
- NASDAQ had its best-performance in nearly one month
- The best performing sector was energy. WTI crude oil Oil prices rose over 6.2%
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 60.18 points or 1.8% at 3408.62. The high price reached 3409.57. The low price extended to 3367.27
- NASDAQ index up 257.46 points or 2.32% at 11332.48. The high price reached 11335.21. The low price extended to 11162.52
- Dow industrial average rose 465.77 points or 1.68% at 28148.58. The high price reached 28162.64. The low price extended to 27825.42