Major US stock indices close near highs for the day





Some highlights today included:

Indices higher for the 3rd day in 4 days



The stocks did rally after Trump says he was leaving the hospital

Dow on pace to close at the highest level since September 3



Russell index is leading with a gain of 2.78%



All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher



NASDAQ had its best-performance in nearly one month



The best performing sector was energy. WTI crude oil Oil prices rose over 6.2%

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 60.18 points or 1.8% at 3408.62. The high price reached 3409.57. The low price extended to 3367.27



NASDAQ index up 257.46 points or 2.32% at 11332.48. The high price reached 11335.21. The low price extended to 11162.52



Dow industrial average rose 465.77 points or 1.68% at 28148.58. The high price reached 28162.64. The low price extended to 27825.42

The stocks were also buoyed by a better-than-expected ISM services index for September which rose to 57.8 from 56.9 last month. The expectations were for a decline to 56.2.