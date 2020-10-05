Major US stock indices close near highs for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ index rises 2.25%

The major US stock indices surged higher as investors cheered the potential for a stimulus package. Mnuchin and Pelosi are said to be exchanging new ideas. 

The stocks were also buoyed by a better-than-expected ISM services index for September which rose to 57.8 from 56.9 last month. The expectations were for a decline to 56.2.

Some highlights today included:
  • Indices higher for the 3rd day in 4 days
  • The stocks did rally after Trump says he was leaving the hospital
  • Dow on pace to close at the highest level since September 3
  • Russell index is leading with a gain of 2.78%
  • All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher
  • NASDAQ had its best-performance in nearly one month
  • The best performing sector was energy. WTI crude oil Oil prices rose over 6.2%
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 60.18 points or 1.8% at 3408.62. The high price reached 3409.57. The low price extended to 3367.27
  • NASDAQ index up 257.46 points or 2.32% at 11332.48. The high price reached 11335.21. The low price extended to 11162.52
  • Dow industrial average rose 465.77 points or 1.68% at 28148.58. The high price reached 28162.64. The low price extended to 27825.42
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose