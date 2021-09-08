NZDUSUD trades neatly between daily MAs

100/200 hour MAs in play as well

The NZDUSD is trading neatly between its 200 day moving average above at 0.71135 and its 100 day moving average below at 0.7078.









The high for the day reached 0.71143. The low for the day reached 0.7076.





Also in play are the 100 hour moving average above at 0.71215 and the 200 hour moving average below at 0.70789.





Since moving below the 200 day moving average and 100 hour moving average yesterday in the North American session, the price has ping-pong between those moving average levels.





At some point, the price will make a break for it. For now, the pair neatly trades between the MA and waits for the next shove.

