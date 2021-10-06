Oil reverses yesterday's gain as the energy trade cools

WTI falls to $77.50





There's the risk of a bearish outside reversal on the oil chart today as crude falls $1.40 to $77.54.





The drop today is a mirror image of yesterday's gain and threatens yesterday's opening level of $77.59. A close below that would be a bearish engulfing candle. Even if that's the case, the key level on my chart is $76.97 (call it $77.00), which is the high for the year. You would expect to see a retest of that level in the process of a breakout.





At 10:30 am ET today we get the EIA weekly oil inventory data. The consensus is:





Oil -418K

Gasoline -279K

Distillates -1007K

Refinery utilization +0.6% The ADP data released late yesterday showed: Oil +951K



Gasoline +3682K

Distillates +345K

Cushing +345K







