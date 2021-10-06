Oil reverses yesterday's gain as the energy trade cools

Technical Analysis

WTI falls to $77.50

There's the risk of a bearish outside reversal on the oil chart today as crude falls $1.40 to $77.54.

The drop today is a mirror image of yesterday's gain and threatens yesterday's opening level of $77.59. A close below that would be a bearish engulfing candle. Even if that's the case, the key level on my chart is $76.97 (call it $77.00), which is the high for the year. You would expect to see a retest of that level in the process of a breakout.

At 10:30 am ET today we get the EIA weekly oil inventory data. The consensus is:

  • Oil -418K
  • Gasoline -279K
  • Distillates -1007K
  • Refinery utilization +0.6%
The ADP data released late yesterday showed:
  • Oil +951K
  • Gasoline +3682K
  • Distillates +345K
  • Cushing +345K



