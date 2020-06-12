Rebound. Stocks retrace some of the declines from yesterday
Technical Analysis
Major indices all with similar gainsThe major US stock indices are opening with solid gains as they retraced some of the oversize losses seen from yesterday's trading.
The gains are more similar today across the various averages. The snapshot currently shows:
- S&P index +74.5 points or 2.48% at 3076.60
- NASDAQ index up 233 points or 2.45% at 9725.77
- Dow industrial average up 685 points or 2.73% at 25814
In the US debt market, the longer dated yields remain more supportive. The 2 year note is near unchanged levels as the yield curve steepens
- 2 year 0.195%, -0.1 basis point
- 5 year 0.331%, +0.8 basis points
- 10 year 0.701%, +3.2 basis points
- 30 year 1.457%, +5.5 basis points