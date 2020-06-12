Rebound. Stocks retrace some of the declines from yesterday

Major indices all with similar gains





The gains are more similar today across the various averages. The snapshot currently shows:

S&P index +74.5 points or 2.48% at 3076.60



NASDAQ index up 233 points or 2.45% at 9725.77



Dow industrial average up 685 points or 2.73% at 25814

In the US debt market, the longer dated yields remain more supportive. The 2 year note is near unchanged levels as the yield curve steepens







2 year 0.195%, -0.1 basis point



5 year 0.331%, +0.8 basis points



10 year 0.701%, +3.2 basis points



30 year 1.457%, +5.5 basis points



The major US stock indices are opening with solid gains as they retraced some of the oversize losses seen from yesterday's trading.