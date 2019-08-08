S&P and Nasdaq back above 100 day MA

Staying above keeps the buyers happy today

The S&P and Nasdaq indices have now each moved above their respective 100 day moving averages.





For the S&P index that moving average comes in at 2902.84. We currently trade at 2910 (high reached 2910.45). The 50 day moving average comes in at 2933.14 and is another upside target.





The NASDAQ 100 day moving average comes in at 7933.44. The price is currently trading at 7941 (high of 7944.355). It's 50 day MA is up at 7990.14.