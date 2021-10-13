S&P and NASDAQ breaks three-day losing streak
Technical Analysis
Dow closes lower for the fourth day in a rowThe Dow industrial average could not sustain gains into the close and is closing fractionally lower on the day. Nevertheless it still is a down day. That increases the losing streak for the Dow industrial average to four consecutive days.
The good news is that the S&P and the NASDAQ both closed higher snapping their three day decline.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -0.55 points or -0.00% at 34377.82
- S&P index +13.15 points or 0.3% at 4363.79
- NASDAQ index +105.71 points or 0.73% at 14571.64