S&P and NASDAQ breaks three-day losing streak

Dow closes lower for the fourth day in a row







The final numbers are showing: Dow industrial average -0.55 points or -0.00% at 34377.82



S&P index +13.15 points or 0.3% at 4363.79



NASDAQ index +105.71 points or 0.73% at 14571.64



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The good news is that the S&P and the NASDAQ both closed higher snapping their three day decline.

The Dow industrial average could not sustain gains into the close and is closing fractionally lower on the day. Nevertheless it still is a down day. That increases the losing streak for the Dow industrial average to four consecutive days.