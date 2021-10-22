S&P index snaps a seven day winning streak

The Dow industrial average posts a record close and is up for the third day in a row. The Dow's record close was the first since August 16

The NASDAQ index was the big loser with a decline of -0.82%

The major indices close higher for the third week in a row



Next week is the granddaddy of all the earnings release weeks with Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Starbucks, Boeing, Caterpillar, etc. all on the schedule.





Ahead of those earnings Facebook fell 5.05%. Amazon fell -2.9%, Alphabet fell -3.04%, Boeing fell -0.64%, Microsoft fell -0.51%.







A look at the closes shows:

Dow industrial average up 73.94 points or 0.21% at 35677.02

S&P index down 4.84 points or -0.11% at 4544.95



NASDAQ index -125.50 points or -0.82% at 15090.20



For the week:

