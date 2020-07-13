S&P index trades positive on the year

Price moved above the 3230.78 level again











Meanwhile another milestone is nearly reached as Apple shares trades to $399.82 and backs off a bit (trades around $399 currently). The low in March 23 reached $212.61. The price moved above the $300 level again on May 6th.

The price of the S&P index traded briefly above the closing level for the year at 3230.78. The high price reached 3230.97 so far today. Back on June 8, the price did extend above the level to a high of 3233.13, but backed off and has not been positive for the year since that time. A close above the 2019 year-end would be an additional bullish development.