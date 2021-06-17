S&P turns positive.

Dow cuts losses

The S&P has turned positive after being down as much as -0.63% at the low. The index is up 0.07% at 4226.53. The low reached 4196.05.





The Dow is still down 184 points or -0.54% at 33849.50, but that is off the intraday low which took the price down -402.26 points or -1.18%



The Nasdaq is up 144 points or 1.03% at 14183.65. It's low extended to 13998.93, down -0.29% at the lows.





Spot gold is down $-33 or -1.83% at $1778.32. The low reached $1767.34



WTI crude oil futures are off the lows but still down $0.94 or -1.3% at $71.21. The low reached $69.77 before bouncing

In the US debt market, the yields are off their lows with a flatter curve. The tenure yield moved to a low of 1.470% from a high of 1.591%. The 30 year yield was down over 15 basis points at 2.046%. It is currently at 2.109%, down -9.8 basis points.







