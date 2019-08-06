S&P is unchanged for the last year. What has it done over that time period?





What has happened over that period?





Well for the calendar year, the end of year closed at 2506.85. At 2850, the index is up 13.68% for the calendar year.





However, the low over the last year took the price down -17.68% from the 2850.50 level. The highest high was 6.43% from year ago level. A rough count shows about 140 days that are below the year ago level and about 115 days above.





Technically, the price yesterday moved below the 100 day MA at 2901.27, but remains above the 200 hour MA at 2790.62.





So,

We are near unchanged for the year

We are below the 100 day MA

We are above the 200 day MA The market has been more negative vs positive but overall, the broad market is balanced with little to show for itself over the last 12 months except ups and downs.



