Spot gold trades above the $2000 level. Silver outpaces gold's run higher today

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

New all time highs for gold

The price spot gold has just breached above the $2000 level for the 1st time ever.  The price has reached $2000.21. That is up around $23 or 1.17%.

New all time highs for gold
Meanwhile silver is outpacing the rise with a gain of $1.43 or 5.88% to $25.73 (see chart above). Last week the price of silver reached a high $26.20. The current price is still below that level.

Technically the price of silver held support against its 100 hour moving average both yesterday and today. The non-trending sideways price action has led to a trend type moved to the upside over the last few hours.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose