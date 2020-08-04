Spot gold trades above the $2000 level. Silver outpaces gold's run higher today

Meanwhile silver is outpacing the rise with a gain of $1.43 or 5.88% to $25.73 (see chart above). Last week the price of silver reached a high $26.20. The current price is still below that level.





Technically the price of silver held support against its 100 hour moving average both yesterday and today. The non-trending sideways price action has led to a trend type moved to the upside over the last few hours.



