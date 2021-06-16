Stocks close lower on FOMC decision but off the lows
Technical Analysis
Fed ups inflation expectations and said thinking about thinking about tapering
The US stocks are closing lower on FOMC decision, but well off the lows. The Fed up there expectations for inflation in 2021, but still see inflation rates moving back toward just over 2% in 2022. The US 10 yield is up about eight basis points to 1.579%. That is still off the high yield for the year 1.774%.
- Dow posts a three-day losing streak
- S&P NASDAQ low close lower for the second straight day
- Dow S&P have worst day in a four weeks
- S&P index is down -22.85 points or -0.54% at 4223.74. The low reached for 4202.45, down -1.05%
- NASDAQ index closed down -33.18 points or -0.24% at 14039.68. The low reached 13903.73, down -1.33%
- Dow fell -265.66 points or -0.77% at 34033.67. The low reached 33917.11, down 111% at the lows.
- Russell 2000 fell -5.38 points or -0.23% at 2314.69. The low price reached 2296.21.