The White House press pool call to Walter Reed hospital

The US stocks continued move higher on better data from the ISM services and hopes that Pres. Trump's condition may allow him to leave Walter Reed hospital is released today. The White House press Corp have been given the heads up to head to the hospital.









The NASDAQ index is currently leading the way with a 1.53% gain. It currently trades at 11246 area. That is just off the high of 11249.79.





Looking at the hourly chart, the early activity has taken the price back above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) currently at 11203.541. Stay above that level keeps the buyers more in control.





The next target comes in at the 50% retracement of the move down from the September/all time high. That level comes in at 11296.779. On Thursday of last week the price action was able to extend above that area but could not sustain the momentum on Friday after the weaker than expected jobs report.

