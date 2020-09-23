Stocks trade to new session lows. Major indices erase the gains from yesterday

The US stocks are trading to new session lows. IN the process, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P indices have all erased the gains from yesterday. Yesterday,

The NASDAQ index is down -194 points or -1.78% 10768.50

The S&P index is down 38 points or -1.14% at 3277.65

The Dow is down 230 points or -0.84% at 27058

Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart, the index moved above its 50 hour moving average in the last hour of trading yesterday. Today in the 1st hour, the price move back below that moving average level and has extended lower. The low price from yesterday came in at 10737.51. That is the next downside target. The Monday low reached down to 10519.493 at its lowest level.

