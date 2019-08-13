The AUD is the strongest. The CAD is the weakest as the NA trading begins

The USD is mixed

The AUD is the strongest while the CAD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The major currencies are relatively clustered together with the cumulative changes of the currencies vs each other being less than 1% for all but the AUD and CAD. The USD is one of the mixed currencies with the greenback higher by 0.2% vs the CAD and down -0.21% vs the AUD. The rest of the pairs have changes of less than 0.14% with the EURUSD unchanged in the morning shapshot. Little in the way of changes as the NA sesson begins.















Spot gold is up $14.39 or 0.95% at $1525.50. The rally continues on global uncertainties and risk.

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.48 or -0.87% $54.45

In the pre-market for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower opening Dow, -75points



S&P index -9.2 points



NASDAQ index -27.25 points

In European markets, major indices are also lower:



German DAX, -1.1%

France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE, -0.7%



Spain's Ibex, -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.5%

In the US debt market, yield changes are mixed with the shorter end a touch higher, and the longer end lower. Yesterday the yields tumbled lower with the longer end falling the most (down about 12 BPS):





In Europe, 10 year note yields are mostly lower as well:





Looking at the ranges and changes the pip ranges are from 16 (NZDUSD) to 53 (GBPUSD) pips. Although the AUD is the strongest, it only has a 26 pip range vs teh USD. The GBPUSD was lower earlier in the session, but recovered with the help of a better jobs data (+115K vs 60K est and weekly earning ex bonus up 3.9% vs 3.8% est).