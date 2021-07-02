The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as the NA session begins
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed ahead of the key US employment report.As the North American session begins, the CAD is the strongest, and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is mixed ahead of the US jobs report (for a preview see Justin's preview HERE). The greenback is higher vs the EUR, GBP, and NZD and down vs the JPY and CAD and unchanged vs CHF and AUD.
Below are the changes in the value of the USD vs the majors to start the NY session.
Looking at the volatility going into the North American session, there are 4 of 7 that have ranges less than 50% of the norm over the last 22 trading days including the GBP with only a 39 pip trading range (vs 93 pips, 42% of what is normal). The NZDUSD and AUDUSD are even more tame with ranges that are only 33% adn 36% respectively of the average range over the last 22 days. There is room to roam.
In other markets at the start of the session:
In other markets at the start of the session:
- Spot gold is trading up $8.37 or 0.48% at 1784.60
- Spot silver is trading up $0.15 or 0.58% at $26.15
- WTI crude oil futures are down $-0.37 1-0.49% at $74.64
- Bitcoin is trading down $557 or -1.66% at $33,006.31
in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are mixed:
- Dow is trading above and below unchanged for the day
- S&P index is up 5.3 points. It is closed higher and at record levels for six consecutive days
- NASDAQ index is up 52 points and leading the US indices in premarket trading
in the European markets:
- German DAX is up 0.36%
- France's CAC is unchanged
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.14%
- Spain's Ibex is down -0.20%
- Italy's FTSE MIB is up 0.17%
In the US debt market, the yields are mostly lower with a flatter yield curve. The two – 10 year spread is down to 118.5 versus 112.3 at the close yesterday: