The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as the NA session begins

Below are the changes in the value of the USD vs the majors to start the NY session.

Looking at the volatility going into the North American session, there are 4 of 7 that have ranges less than 50% of the norm over the last 22 trading days including the GBP with only a 39 pip trading range (vs 93 pips, 42% of what is normal). The NZDUSD and AUDUSD are even more tame with ranges that are only 33% adn 36% respectively of the average range over the last 22 days. There is room to roam.In other markets at the start of the session: