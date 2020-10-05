The CHF is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is weaker

As North American traders enter for the day the CHF is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is weaker as traders digest Pres. Trump's condition, which seems to be improving. US stocks are rebounding with the Dow futures implying a 191 points. The Nasdaq is doing marginally better.

















In other markets: Spot gold is trading higher with a gain of $5.40 or 0.29% $1905.27

Spot silver is up up $0.33 or 1.4% at $24.06



WTI crude oil futures trading trading higher after the sharp decline last week. It is currently trading up $1.58 or 4.26% $38.62

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures markets are implying a lower opening:

The Dow Jones up 192 points



S&P index is up 21 points

NASDAQ is up 68 points

In the European equity markets, the major indices are rebounding higher.



German DAX, +0.72%



France's CAC, +0.88%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%



Spain's Ibex, +1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%

In the US debt market, the snapshot of yields are showing higher yields:

2 year 0.132%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.294%, +0.7 basis points



10 year 0.720%, +1.9 basis points



30 year 1.524%, +3.7 basis points







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The ranges and changes show mostly modest moves vs the 22 day average to start the week, but the JPY pairs are jumping on the "risk on" trade. All those pair are trading higher and near the session high for the day as NA traders enter for the day.