The CHF is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is weaker
As North American traders enter for the day the CHF is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is weaker as traders digest Pres. Trump's condition, which seems to be improving. US stocks are rebounding with the Dow futures implying a 191 points. The Nasdaq is doing marginally better.
The ranges and changes show mostly modest moves vs the 22 day average to start the week, but the JPY pairs are jumping on the "risk on" trade. All those pair are trading higher and near the session high for the day as NA traders enter for the day.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading higher with a gain of $5.40 or 0.29% $1905.27
- Spot silver is up up $0.33 or 1.4% at $24.06
- WTI crude oil futures trading trading higher after the sharp decline last week. It is currently trading up $1.58 or 4.26% $38.62
- The Dow Jones up 192 points
- S&P index is up 21 points
- NASDAQ is up 68 points
- German DAX, +0.72%
- France's CAC, +0.88%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%
- Spain's Ibex, +1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
- 2 year 0.132%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.294%, +0.7 basis points
- 10 year 0.720%, +1.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.524%, +3.7 basis points