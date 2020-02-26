The EURUSD is testing day lows after run higher failed

Swing area at 1.08607-646 is a swing area going back to mid February.

The EURUSD has been trading up and down. On the topside, the pair did move above a swing area at 1.0885 to 1.0890, but ran into topside resistance trend line.









The most recent high was able to extend above that trend line and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February 3 high. That level came in at 1.08984. However, the price could not remain above that level and the price starts to rotate to the downside.





On the downside the 1.08607-646 area was just broken after holding support on the lows today. The move below opens up the door for a potential moved down toward the lower trend line which currently comes in at 1.0842

