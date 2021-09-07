The NASDAQ opens at a record level

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Early buying lifts the NASDAQ to a record level

Although, the NASDAQ futures were implying a lower opening, the indice has opened higher and in the process traded at a new all-time intraday high of level. The Dow industrial average and S&P index are lower at the open. Looking at the markets,

  • NASDAQ index, is up 11.04 points or 0.07% 15374.55. A new intraday high was reached at 15387.45 before rotating back to the downside in early trading
  • S&P index is trading down 6.79 points or -0.15% at 4528.63
  • Dow industrial average is down -90.2 points or -0.26% at 35278.90.
Financials are doing well as yields move higher. The US 10 year is up to 1.366%, up 4.4 basis points.
