The S&P index toying with the unchanged level

Nasdaq up on the day

The major indices all closed at record levels last Friday. With markets closed yesterday observance of Martin Luther King Day, any close higher will be another record close.





The S&P index trade is low as 3317.85. That was down near 12 points on the day. We currently trade at 3328.81 down -0.78 points or -0.02%. The high price just extended to 3329.79. That move did take the price to into the black.







The NASDAQ index meanwhile is currently trading up about 4.1 points or 0.04% and 9393. It's high price reached 9397.578. The low extended down to 9359.852.





The Dow industrial average has not been able to make his way into positive territory. The high price reached 29341.21. The low was down at 29235.59. We currently trade at 29332, -16.4 points.





Things could have been worse but the markets are trading more cautiously today.













After the close Netflix will report their earnings.





