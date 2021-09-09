The US stocks are trading higher in early trading

The NASDAQ index leads the way





A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow industrial average of 50.99 points or 0.15% at 35082.07



S&P index up 7.26 points or 0.16% at 4521.34.



NASDAQ index up 33.06 points or 0.22% at 15319.70.

in other markets as trading gets underway:

Spot gold is up $5.10 or 0.29% 1794.38.



Spot silver is up $0.21 or 0.87% at $24.15



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.92 or 1.31% at $68.38



The price of bitcoin like bitcoin has rebounded $806 or 1.75% at $46,898

In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest and the USD rinse the weakest. The EUR is weaker after the ECB decision and presser from Lagarde. There is a slew of Fed members on the docket today. The Fed blackout window begins at the end of the week. So all are getting their speaking engagements lined up before they need to go silent.







