The US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq close today is yet another record
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ close lower
The major indices are closing mixed with the Dow and S&P lower, while the NASDAQ close higher and at a another record. The gain in the NASDAQ was the third gain in a row.
- S&P and NASDAQ have the second straight weekly gain
- Russell 2000 snapped a three day win streak
- Dow lower for the fourth time in five sessions this week
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P -1.44 points or -0.03% at 4535.50
- Dow -74.73 points or -0.21% at 35369.09
- NASDAQ up 32.34 points or 0.21% at 15363.50
- Russell 2000 fell-11.97 points or -0.52% at 2292.05
Looking at the S&P sectors,
- Technology +0.4%
- Healthcare, +0.1%
- Communications unchanged
- Real estate unchanged
The decliners today included:
For the week,
- Utilities -0.8%
- Materials -0.7%
- Industrials -0.6%
- Financials -0.6%
- Dow industrial average fell -0.24%
- S&P index rose 0.59%
- NASDAQ index rose 1.55%