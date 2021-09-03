The US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq close today is yet another record

S&P and NASDAQ close lower

The major indices are closing mixed with the Dow and S&P lower, while the NASDAQ close higher and at a another record. The gain in the NASDAQ was the third gain in a row.





S&P and NASDAQ have the second straight weekly gain

Russell 2000 snapped a three day win streak

Dow lower for the fourth time in five sessions this week



The final numbers are showing:

S&P -1.44 points or -0.03% at 4535.50

Dow -74.73 points or -0.21% at 35369.09



NASDAQ up 32.34 points or 0.21% at 15363.50



Russell 2000 fell-11.97 points or -0.52% at 2292.05

Looking at the S&P sectors,



Technology +0.4%



Healthcare, +0.1%



Communications unchanged



Real estate unchanged

The decliners today included:



Utilities -0.8%



Materials -0.7%



Industrials -0.6%

Financials -0.6%





Dow industrial average fell -0.24%



S&P index rose 0.59%



NASDAQ index rose 1.55%

For the week,