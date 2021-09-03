The US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq close today is yet another record

Technical Analysis

S&P and NASDAQ close lower 

The major indices are closing mixed with the Dow and S&P lower, while the NASDAQ close higher and at a another record. The gain in the NASDAQ was the third gain in a row.

  • S&P and NASDAQ have the second straight weekly gain 
  • Russell 2000 snapped a three day win streak 
  • Dow lower for the fourth time in five sessions this week
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P -1.44 points or -0.03% at 4535.50
  • Dow -74.73 points or -0.21% at 35369.09
  • NASDAQ up 32.34 points or 0.21% at 15363.50
  • Russell 2000 fell-11.97 points or -0.52% at 2292.05
Looking at the S&P sectors,
  • Technology +0.4%
  • Healthcare, +0.1%
  • Communications unchanged
  • Real estate unchanged
The decliners today included:
  • Utilities -0.8%
  • Materials -0.7%
  • Industrials -0.6% 
  • Financials -0.6%

For the week,
  • Dow industrial average fell -0.24%
  • S&P index rose 0.59%
  • NASDAQ index rose 1.55%
