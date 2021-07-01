US Markit manufacturing PMI for June 62.1 versus 62.6 preliminary

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Preliminary estimate came in at 62.6

Markit manufacturing PMI
  • Markit manufacturing PMI (final) 62.1 versus 62.6 preliminary.  Although lower than the preliminary, the 62.1 level is still tied for the highest level since the start of the series in May 2007 (last month the index was also at 62.1)
  • May reading came in at 62.1
  • Final output index for June comes in at 58.9 versus flash reading of 59.2. May was at 59.6
  • Final input prices index came in at 82.8 versus flash reading of 83.8. May input prices was at 78.1.
  • The upturn was supported by further marked expansions in output and new orders, but supply chain disruptions worsened and weighed on production capacity. 
  • Vendor performance deteriorated to the greatest extent on record. Input costs meanwhile showed the largest jump on record, feeding through to another record rise in factory selling prices
  • New export orders meanwhile rose solidly in June, albeit at the softest pace for three months.
  • Suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent on record in June, as component shortages and transportation issues exacerbated supply-chain woes. 
  • Firms indicated a solid rise in employment during June. The rate of job creation was the slowest for six months, however, as companies reported difficulties enticing workers back. Labour shortages exacerbated pressure on capacity, as backlogs of work rose at one of the steepest rates on record. 
For the full report CLICK HERE
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose