US stocks close higher led by the NASDAQ index. S&P record close

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Russell 2000 index does close lower

The major market indices are closing higher with the S&P posting a record close.  The gains were led by the NASDAQ stocks. The Dow lagged but still closed positive on the day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 19.63 points or 0.47% at 4239.18
  • NASDAQ index up 108.58 points or 0.78% at 14020.33
  • Dow rose 19.10 points or 0.06% at 34466.24.
The Russell 2000 index of the small-cap stocks did not fare as well. In fact it declined on the day.  It is showing a decline of -15.72 points or -0.68% at 2311.40. 
