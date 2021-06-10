US stocks close higher led by the NASDAQ index. S&P record close
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 index does close lowerThe major market indices are closing higher with the S&P posting a record close. The gains were led by the NASDAQ stocks. The Dow lagged but still closed positive on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 19.63 points or 0.47% at 4239.18
- NASDAQ index up 108.58 points or 0.78% at 14020.33
- Dow rose 19.10 points or 0.06% at 34466.24.
The Russell 2000 index of the small-cap stocks did not fare as well. In fact it declined on the day. It is showing a decline of -15.72 points or -0.68% at 2311.40.