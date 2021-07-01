US stocks close higher. S&P trades to another record close
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq lags and closes marginally higher
The major US indices are closing the day higher with the S&P index leading the way. The S&P index is up for the six consecutive day and closes at a record level.
Leading the Dow 30 today include:
- New highs 214 versus new lows of 11
- Dow closes near session highs
- Dow up for the third straight day
- energy outperforms as crude oil reaches multiyear high
- S&P closes at a new all-time high
- closes at a record high for the six consecutive day
- S&P index rose 22.44 points or 0.52% at 4319.94
- NASDAQ index rose 18.42 points or 0.13% at 14522.38
- Dow industrial average rose 131.02 points or 0.38% at 34633.53
- Russell 2000+18.8 points or 0.81% at 2329.34
- Nike+ 2.3%
- travelers, +1.41%
- Chevron, +1.3%
- Amgen, +1.32%
- American Express, +1.29%
- J.P. Morgan, 0.99%
- Disney, +0.88%
- Home Depot, +0.83%
Dow 30 decliners today included:
- Walgreens, -7.41%
- Goldman Sachs, -1.22%
- Walmart, -1.2%
- Caterpillar, -1.2%
- Coca-Cola, -0.28%
- Intel, -0.23%
Other big-ticket gainers today included:
- Box, +4.31%
- Schlumberger, +3.31%
- Delta Air Lines, +2.24%
- Marriott, +2.01%
- Facebook, +1.92%
- MasterCard, +1.53%
- United Airlines, +1.51%
- Southwest Airlines, +1.47%
- American Airlines, +1.46%
big losers today included:
- Palantir, -6.3%
- micron, -5.73%
- Koss, -5.6%
- Roblox, -4.6%
- GameStop, -4.57%
- AMC, -4.34%
- Nio, -4.3%
- GoodRx, -3.89%
- Beyond Meat, -2.91%