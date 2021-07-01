US stocks close higher. S&P trades to another record close

Nasdaq lags and closes marginally higher





The major US indices are closing the day higher with the S&P index leading the way. The S&P index is up for the six consecutive day and closes at a record level.







New highs 214 versus new lows of 11



Dow closes near session highs

Dow up for the third straight day

energy outperforms as crude oil reaches multiyear high



S&P closes at a new all-time high



closes at a record high for the six consecutive day

A snapshot of the closing levels shows

S&P index rose 22.44 points or 0.52% at 4319.94



NASDAQ index rose 18.42 points or 0.13% at 14522.38



Dow industrial average rose 131.02 points or 0.38% at 34633.53



Russell 2000+18.8 points or 0.81% at 2329.34

Nike+ 2.3%



travelers, +1.41%



Chevron, +1.3%



Amgen, +1.32%



American Express, +1.29%



J.P. Morgan, 0.99%



Disney, +0.88%



Home Depot, +0.83%

Dow 30 decliners today included: Walgreens, -7.41%



Goldman Sachs, -1.22%



Walmart, -1.2%



Caterpillar, -1.2%



Coca-Cola, -0.28%



Intel, -0.23%

Other big-ticket gainers today included:

Box, +4.31%



Schlumberger, +3.31%



Delta Air Lines, +2.24%



Marriott, +2.01%



Facebook, +1.92%



MasterCard, +1.53%



United Airlines, +1.51%



Southwest Airlines, +1.47%



American Airlines, +1.46%

big losers today included:

Palantir, -6.3%



micron, -5.73%



Koss, -5.6%

Roblox, -4.6%



GameStop, -4.57%

AMC, -4.34%



Nio, -4.3%

GoodRx, -3.89%

Beyond Meat, -2.91%

