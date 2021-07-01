US stocks close higher. S&P trades to another record close

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq lags and closes marginally higher


The major US indices are closing the day higher with the S&P index leading the way. The S&P index is up for the six consecutive day and closes at a record level.

  • New highs 214 versus new lows of 11
  • Dow closes near session highs
  • Dow up for the third straight day
  • energy outperforms as crude oil reaches multiyear high
  • S&P closes at a new all-time high 
  • closes at a record high for the six consecutive day
A snapshot of the closing levels shows
  • S&P index rose 22.44 points or 0.52% at 4319.94
  • NASDAQ index rose 18.42 points or 0.13% at 14522.38
  • Dow industrial average rose 131.02 points or 0.38% at 34633.53
  • Russell 2000+18.8 points or 0.81% at 2329.34
Leading the Dow 30 today include:
  • Nike+ 2.3%
  • travelers, +1.41%
  • Chevron, +1.3%
  • Amgen, +1.32%
  • American Express, +1.29%
  • J.P. Morgan, 0.99%
  • Disney, +0.88%
  • Home Depot, +0.83%
Dow 30 decliners today included:
  • Walgreens, -7.41%
  • Goldman Sachs, -1.22%
  • Walmart, -1.2%
  • Caterpillar, -1.2%
  • Coca-Cola, -0.28%
  • Intel, -0.23%
Other big-ticket gainers today included:
  • Box, +4.31%
  • Schlumberger, +3.31%
  • Delta Air Lines, +2.24%
  • Marriott, +2.01%
  • Facebook, +1.92%
  • MasterCard, +1.53%
  • United Airlines, +1.51%
  • Southwest Airlines, +1.47%
  • American Airlines, +1.46% 
big losers today included:
  • Palantir, -6.3%
  • micron, -5.73%
  • Koss, -5.6%
  • Roblox, -4.6%
  • GameStop, -4.57%
  • AMC, -4.34%
  • Nio, -4.3%
  • GoodRx, -3.89%
  • Beyond Meat, -2.91%
