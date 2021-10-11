US stocks close near session lows

A look at the indices at the close show:

Dow -249.40 points or -0.72% at 34496.84

S&P index -30.31 points or -0.69% at 4361.04



NASDAQ index -93.33 points or -0.64% at 14486.21



WTI crude oil futures hit this highest level in 7 years. The US treasury market was closed in observance of Columbus Day. But concerns about higher interest rates persistent the market. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three and 10 year notes tomorrow at 1 PM ET. They will auction off 30 year bonds on Wednesday.

