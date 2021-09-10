US stocks open higher. S&P and Dow looking to break its four day lose streak

S&P lowest level since August 26. 1% below the record high







Dow up 206 points or 0.59% at 35091



S&P index up 25.87 points or 0.58% at 4518.55



NASDAQ index up 97 points or 0.64% at 15348

In other markets:

Spot gold is down $1.90 at $1792.



Spot silver is up one cent or 0.06% $24.04



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.70 or 2.5% $69.84



bitcoin is trading down $262 at $46,130

In the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, the JPY remain the weakest. The US dollars mostly lower with modest gains versus the JPY, CHF and EUR. Most of the declines are centered verse the commodity currencies (CAD, AUD and NZD) as risk on flows move into those currencies.





In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the tenure up 2.9 basis points. The 30 years up 2.1 basis point.





The US major stock indices are opening higher. The S&P and Dow industrial average are trying to break a four day lose streak. The NASDAQ has been down for two consecutive days. The S&P close at the lowest level since August 26. The gains today are the best in September so far. The major indices are still on track for a decline this week. If the S&P falls today, it would be the longest losing streak since February.