US stocks open lower led by the NASDAQ index





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -23.57 points or -0.56% at 4128.43



NASDAQ index -149 points or -1.13% at 13237.46



Dow industrial average -121 points or -0.35% at 34145

a snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold $-5.11 or -0.28% at 1832.32



spot silver down $0.20 or -0.73% at $27.42



WTI crude oil futures up $0.71 or 1.09% at $66



bitcoin is trading down $800 and -1.44% of $56,104



Ethereum is trading up $118 or 2.87% of $4262.30. The all-time high price reached $4372.35 today in the US debt market, yields are higher:

two year 0.170%, +0.12 basis points



five year 0.8595%, +5.9 basis points



10 year 1.666%, +4.4 basis points



30 year 2.364%, +1.88 basis points

The U.S. Treasury to auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at 1 PM ET

The USD has scene volatile trading to the upside initially, and then having those gains reversed entirely before moving back higher most recently.

US CPI data surprise the upside with a 0.8% gain versus 0.2% expected for the month. The ex food and energy rose 0.9% versus 0.3% estimate. YoY surged to 4.2% and 3.0% respectively vs expectations of 3.6% for the headline and 2.3% for the ex food and energy