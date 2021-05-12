US stocks open lower led by the NASDAQ index
Technical Analysis
Stock on track for the third down day in a row.The US stocks are opening a lower led by the NASDAQ index. The major indices are working on the third day in a row to the downside after the S&P and Dow industrial average reached all-time highs last week.
US CPI data surprise the upside with a 0.8% gain versus 0.2% expected for the month. The ex food and energy rose 0.9% versus 0.3% estimate. YoY surged to 4.2% and 3.0% respectively vs expectations of 3.6% for the headline and 2.3% for the ex food and energy
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index -23.57 points or -0.56% at 4128.43
- NASDAQ index -149 points or -1.13% at 13237.46
- Dow industrial average -121 points or -0.35% at 34145
a snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
- Spot gold $-5.11 or -0.28% at 1832.32
- spot silver down $0.20 or -0.73% at $27.42
- WTI crude oil futures up $0.71 or 1.09% at $66
- bitcoin is trading down $800 and -1.44% of $56,104
- Ethereum is trading up $118 or 2.87% of $4262.30. The all-time high price reached $4372.35 today
in the US debt market, yields are higher:
- two year 0.170%, +0.12 basis points
- five year 0.8595%, +5.9 basis points
- 10 year 1.666%, +4.4 basis points
- 30 year 2.364%, +1.88 basis points
The U.S. Treasury to auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at 1 PM ET
The USD has scene volatile trading to the upside initially, and then having those gains reversed entirely before moving back higher most recently.