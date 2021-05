200 hour MA at 1.21838

The USDCAD has run through the 38.2% and up to the next key target at the 200 hour MA. As per the earlier post , getting back above those levels are the minimum if the buyers are to take back more control.





Sellers have leaned on the first test (the high came in at 1.2184 with the MA at 1.21838). A move above with momentum would next target 1.2200 and then the 1.2234 and 1.2266.