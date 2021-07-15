USD/JPY keeps on the defensive amid lower yields

USD/JPY down 0.2% at 109.75









The low today hit 109.72 and that nears a test of daily support from the 21 June low @ 109.71. That will be a key level to watch ahead of the close before the 50.0 retracement level @ 109.57 comes into play again - as we saw last week.





There hasn't been a coherent theme in the market in trading this week with equities and bond yields bouncing higher earlier only to see a retreat over the past day or so.





In particular, 10-year yields have come off the high around 1.42% on Tuesday to fall just below 1.32% currently in European morning trade today.





Going back to USD/JPY, as price action continues to tussle around this area, the 100-day moving average (red line) - now seen @ 109.35 - will also draw closer and may play a key technical role in dictating which direction the pair moves next.







Tomorrow's US retail sales data may be a catalyst for a move so just be wary of that.

With Treasury yields keeping lower on the day, it is seeing the yen hold firmer ground so far in European morning trade as USD/JPY keeps below 110.00.