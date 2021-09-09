USDJPY moves closer to the recent floor as trend lower continues

Swing lows from August 25, August 31, and September 3, in between 109.564 and 109.581.

The USDJPY has moved below its 100 day moving average at 109.766 and as the traders now looking toward the recent floor between 109.564 and 109.581. The the pair had lows on August 25, August 31 and September 3 in that area. On August 20, the pair also bottomed in that area.









A move below would have traders looking toward the swing low from August 19 at 109.479 and then the swing low from August 24 at 109.407. Key support level