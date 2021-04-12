WTI crude oil settles at $59.70.

Up $0.38 or 0.64%

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $59.70. That's up $0.38 or 0.64%. The high price today reached $60.77. The low price extended to $58.73.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price has moved back between its 200 hour moving average at $59.84 and its 100 hour moving average of $59.49 after rising above both moving averages in the European and early North American session (blue and green lines). The move back to between the moving averages puts the price back into the neutral area. Trade back below would be more bearish. Bounced off the 100 hour MA and extend above the 200 hour moving average would be more bullish.










