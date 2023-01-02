Technical analysis of Bitcoin evaluates the crypto king by assessing previous prices and volume,. Technical analysts don't analyze a security's inherent worth, but instead utilize charts and other tools to uncover trends.

Technical analysis also uses patterns to predict future price changes. These patterns may be bullish, bearish, or neutral, indicating a price increase, decrease, or consolidation. Head-and-shoulders pattern, triangles, flags and pennants are typical chart patterns.

Many times, in technical analysis we've also got 'key levels', or key price levels: Important price level is a chart point where the price has found support or resistance and/or it is expected, in a probability of more than 50% (and hardly more than 85%), that these price points will expedite new and inrcreased market participation. On the mechanical under the hood, there are buy and sell orders that are typically waiting above and below key levels. So, these levels may be used to determine entry Entry In financial trading, an entry is simply the point at which a trader enters the market by either buying or selling a certain asset. Entries have two attributes, i.e. the price at which the trader entered, and the time at which the trader entered.There are a number of different types of entry in trading. The most common one is the Market Order. A market order is a manual order, which allows the trader to enter the market virtually immediately upon demand, at the current market price. A trader typically executes this by clicking on a buy or sell button on their broker’s platform, which displays the bid or ask price.The other two types of entries are pending orders, known as a stop entry order, where the trader buys above or sells below the current price, and a limit entry order, where the trader buys below or sells above the current price. Understanding Entries With regards to a stop entry order, there are two types, known as a buy stop entry order, and a sell stop entry order. A buy stop order is a pending order that is pre-set by the trader on a broker platform, which is a command to automatically buy an asset at a specific price above the current market price, should the price of that asset reach that point. A sell stop order is a command to automatically sell an asset at a specific price below the current market price, should the price of that asset reach that point. Concerning a limit entry order, again there are two types. First, a buy limit order is a pending order pre-set by the trader on a broker platform. This command automatically buys an asset at a specific price lower than the current market price, should the price of that asset reach that point. A sell limit order is a command to automatically sell an asset at a specific price higher than the current market price, should the price of that asset reach that point.With all pending entry orders, if price does not happen to reach the specified price, the orders are not executed. Some traders also apply a time limit for pending entry orders, so that if the price doesn’t reach a specified price within a certain time period, the order is cancelled after that time period expires. Pending entry orders are useful since a trader cannot be at one’s trading terminal at all times, so they are executed automatically in the trader’s absence. In the follow technical analysis vodthese procedures to analyze Bitcoin technically, according to key levels.

A daily candle closing below $15500 would start a new chapter for the bears (more decline for BTCUSD) but in the meantime...

The decentralized digital currency seems to be at an interesting spot for early speculative traders or buyers that can be well paid later in terms of the high reward vs. risk ratio.

The video shows trade ideas with 2.6 and over 6 reward vs. risk ratios for new bulls.

Bitcoin above $18255 would mark another "confirmation" for the bull case.

Last but not least, after a terrible 2022 for Bitcoin, there are still strong market influencers that may think that BTC is done with the dip and may be interested to start a new year with a new increased price sentiment. While this is not technical analysis, it is also something to keep an eye out for.

Trade BTCUSD at your own risk and do visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.