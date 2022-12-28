This is one of the most simple technical analysis, and guide (bullish or bearish) that you will probably see . It shows swing traders and buy and holders (or those seeking to sell some of their holdings) exact prices of when the market is in the favor of bulls or bears, and why.

The above is a simple map that can provide you with directional clearance, based on a simple and known pattern called a 'bull flag' (channel) and previous pivot points Pivot Points In trading, the pivot point is a tool used in technical analysis to determine key support and resistance levels. This is done by calculating the average prices of the high, the low and the close of the preceding trading period, often over a 24-hour period. When using pivot points, a trader typically observes price action related to these pivot levels. Thus, if price action occurs above the pivot point, the market is considered as bullish for that period, and if price action occurs below the pivot point, the market is considered bearish for that period.Although the main pivot point is the most important line, traders utilize surround support and resistance levels derived from the main pivot, called Support 1, Support 2, Support 3 (shortened to S1, S2, S3), and Resistance 1, Resistance 2, Resistance 3 (R1, R2, R3).These additional levels are calculated by subtracting or adding price differences from the prior trading ranges. Different Types of Pivot PointsFor example, on a daily chart, the S1 and R1 levels are simply determined by using the difference of the range between the main center pivot and the high and low of the previous day. S2 and R2 are determined by using the entire price difference between the high and low prices of the previous day. In the example of an up-trending market, the pivot point and the resistance levels may constitute a ceiling level in price above which the uptrend is no longer sustainable and a reversal may occur. By extension, in a declining market, a pivot point and the support levels may represent a low price level of stability or a resistance to further decline.Even though pivots points are a useful technical tool, they shouldn't be solely relied upon, and traders are advised to utilize additional techniques for corroboration and confidence. Read this Term, as well as the famous and followed 20EMA, which is a key indicator in technical analysis. Both are descibed below.

About bull flags in technical analysis: A bull flag channel chart pattern frequently continues a stock's ascent. It's characterized by consolidation followed by a rapid upswing. When a stock's price rises strongly and sustainably, it forms a channel or flag-like pattern on the chart. Horizontal trendlines border this horizontal channel. Upper trendline represents resistance, lower is support.

During consolidation, the stock's price may move inside the channel, but within a tight range. Traders and investors wait to see which way the stock's price will go next during a period of consolidation. The stock's price breaks out of the channel and rises, signifying an uptrend. Others may wait for a pullback or retest of the breakout point before placing a trade.

About 20-day exponential moving average (20EMA): EMAs are used to smooth price data and spot patterns. It's like a simple moving average (SMA), but recent price data is given greater weight. The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) is a technical indicator that takes the average stock price over the last 20 days, but gives greater weight to recent days.

To compute the 20-day EMA, first calculate the weighting multiplier, which is 22/(N+1) (in this case, 20). Once you have the weighting multiplier, you can compute the 20-day EMA. EMA = (Today's price * Weighting multiplier) + (Yesterday's EMA * (1-Weighting multiplier)). Repeat this method for each day in the period, beginning with the previous day's EMA. The smoothed line on the chart helps filter out noise and volatility in pricing data.

