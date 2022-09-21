The FOMC raised rates by 75 basis points and also sent the market a warning that they see even higher rates than the market expects.

The price action saw the dollar move higher initially , but then down as comments in the presser showed less hawkishness from the Fed chair. However, as the dust settled, the more hawkish overtures restarted and the dollar moved higher.

What next?

In the vidoe, Greg Michalowski looks at ALL the major currency pairs vs the USD, and explain what the technicals are saying going into the new trading day.