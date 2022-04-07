AUDJPY
The  AUDJPY  moved up to test the cycle highs and highest levels going back to 2015 on Tuesday and Wednesday, but fell short of the high from last week at 94.327. The highs reached 94.16 and 94.136 respectively. That led to some selling into the close yesterday and a further move lower today.

The move to the downside today, did find some support buying near the 200 hour MA (green line) at 92.38. Since then, there have been some ping-pong action between the 100 hour MA above (blue line) at 92.98 and the 200 hour MA below at 92.38. The current price is at 92.72.

The market is awaiting the next shove one way or the other.