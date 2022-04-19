AUDJPY moves above 2022 high

The AUD is the strongest of the major currencies today. The JPY is the weakest. That makes the AUDJPY the strongest of the currency pairs. Currently the price of the AUDJPY is up 1.61% on the day.

In the process, the pair has now moved to the highest level since June 2015 - surpassing the previous swing high for the 2022 at 94.31 from March 28 and the April 5 high at 94.16. The high price just reached 95.009 so far. The current price trades at 94.69.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price rise above the swing highs from March and April have been able to hold support near those levels on corrective moves off of the high. The ability to hold above that swing area (see yellow area and red numbered circles on the chart below), keeps the buyers in full control after the breakout.

A move below that area would be needed to potentially see disappointing sellers. Absent that, and the buyers are in full control

Of note, from the hourly chart is that the price has been consolidating in an up and down formation over the last six trading days (see red box in the chart below).

During that time, the price of the AUDJPY stayed mostly above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). Bullish.

Yesterday the price did dip below that moving average for a view hourly bars in holiday-like trading (Easter Monday), but momentum could not be sustained and the price ultimately based against the moving average, and moved back higher in the Asian session today.

The transition from non-trending to trending today - along with the breakout above the 2022 highs - increases the buyers control, and has sellers on the defensive, and hoping.

The buyers are in firm control, and would take a move below 94.31 and 94.1292 give sellers some minor confidence.

AUDJPY bases and breaks to new highs

Helping the AUDJPY AUD/JPY AUD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.00, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 85 Japanese yen. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a rather liquid pair. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the AUD/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Westpac Leading Index for Australia. This tracks the growth of a combined index that considers nine barometers of economic activity, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.Additionally, both countries are highly developed free markets, with a significant amount of their economies relying on exports.How to Trade the AUD/JPYThe AUD/JPY isn’t the most volatile of pairs, with daily ranging typically between 50 and 150 pips. It’s also highly positively correlated with other pairs such as the NZD/JPY.Despite the fact that the AUD/JPY is a combination of some of the developed world’s biggest economies, this pair is not exceedingly popular amongst traders.The AUD/JPY is widely used as a carry trade pair. Those that do trade the AUD/JPY however, are very fervent in praising its potential as a viable trading currency cross.This is thanks to its adherence to a plethora of technicals, primarily support and resistance, Fibonacci, pivots and trendlines. AUD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.00, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 85 Japanese yen. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a rather liquid pair. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the AUD/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Westpac Leading Index for Australia. This tracks the growth of a combined index that considers nine barometers of economic activity, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.Additionally, both countries are highly developed free markets, with a significant amount of their economies relying on exports.How to Trade the AUD/JPYThe AUD/JPY isn’t the most volatile of pairs, with daily ranging typically between 50 and 150 pips. It’s also highly positively correlated with other pairs such as the NZD/JPY.Despite the fact that the AUD/JPY is a combination of some of the developed world’s biggest economies, this pair is not exceedingly popular amongst traders.The AUD/JPY is widely used as a carry trade pair. Those that do trade the AUD/JPY however, are very fervent in praising its potential as a viable trading currency cross.This is thanks to its adherence to a plethora of technicals, primarily support and resistance, Fibonacci, pivots and trendlines. Read this Term move higher is the yield spread between Australia and Japan rates. Looking at the weekly chart of the spread between the Australian 10 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. Read this Term and the Japan 10 year yield below, the spread has widened from a January low of 157 basis points to the current spread of 280 basis points. That move has the spread approaching the highs that created a ceiling from December 2016 to May 2018 near 285 to 290 basis points.

The AU 10 year yield - JP 10 year yield is spiking higher