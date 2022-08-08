AUDUSD trends higher on the 5-minute chart

The AUDUSD AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. is trending higher in trading today, with little in the way of corrective price action.

Looking at the 5-minute chart, the biggest pause/correction intraday occured in the European morning session when the price reached the 200 hour MA (overlay at 0.6964). The price corrected lower and entered into the 38.2-50% of the last leg higher (see yellow area between 0.64499 and 0.69547). However, buyers came in, the price started a new run to the upside away from the 200 hour MA.

Since then, the pair has been stepping higher within an upward sloping channel. In the short term, it would take a move below the lower trend line on the chart above and then the 38.2% -50% of the current leg higher between 0.6977 and 0.6983 to hurt the trend move higher today.

On the topside the high channel level comes in at 0.7005 and moving higher. A move above that upper extreme woujld increase the bullish bias intraday and accelerate the upside momentum.

On the hourly chart the pairs run higher shows the monentum higher. The next targets on more run to the upside looks toward 0.7030 to 0.70344 followed by the high from last week at 0.70464.

Helping the trends is higher stocks and lower rates:

Dow +0.81%

S&P +0.82%

NASDAQ up 1.15%

In the US debt market:

2 year yield 3.205%, -12.2 basis points

10 year 2.71% -5.1 basis point

30 year 3.008%, -6.4 basis points

