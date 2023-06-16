AUDUSD shows a crack

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term has been up 10 of the last 11 trading days. The move from the low reached 0.6457 on May 31, and reached a high of 0.6899 today. That is a move of 442 pips.

Technically looking at the daily chart, the price today moved above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the 2023 high. That retracement level comes in at 0.68899. The high price today reached 0.6899. The price is currently below the retracement level at 0.6856.

I don't often look at the relative strength index Relative Strength Index The RSI is a momentum indicator, designed to measure both the velocity and magnitude of price by oscillating on a scale between 0 and 100.Developed by Wells Wilder as a technical analysis indicator, RSI was featured in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” in 1978.Upon release, a number of industry experts and magazines praised Wilder and his indicator, claiming it to be one of the best technical indicators ever developed. Presently, traders still consider the RSI to be extremely The RSI is a momentum indicator, designed to measure both the velocity and magnitude of price by oscillating on a scale between 0 and 100.Developed by Wells Wilder as a technical analysis indicator, RSI was featured in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” in 1978.Upon release, a number of industry experts and magazines praised Wilder and his indicator, claiming it to be one of the best technical indicators ever developed. Presently, traders still consider the RSI to be extremely Read this Term, but it reached a level of 72.51 yesterday. That was the highest reading since February 2021.From that perspective the market is overbought.

DISCLAIMER: Overbought can get MORE overbought in a trending market and the market has been trending over the last 11 trading days. Having said that, if the price can remain below the 61.8% retracement at 0.68899 the sellers have a modest shot of more downside probing "just because" 10 of 11 days is a big extension. So the RSI is a secondary tool, but only if the price can stay below 0.6889.

If there was additional selling, the 50% midpoint of the range since 2021 high, and the high price from May come in at 0.68073 and 0.6818 respectively. I would expect buyers to lean against that area on a dip.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price yesterday extended above the topside channel trendline and tried to stay above it through the Asian session and part of the European session as well. However, the price has more recently today moved black below that rising trendline. This is also a small crack in the technical picture. Stay below the top side trendline is a modest negative.