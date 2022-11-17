AUDUSD is consolidating around technical levels now

In an earlier post, the price of the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term was on a downward move, but as outlined in the post, the range for the day had reached the 22-day average and the potential for a slowing of momentum was a possibility. That is what happened, and the bounce saw the pair move all the back to the broken 100 day MA at 0.6695.

After reaching that key MA, sellers leaned and the price is back at 0.6678. The technicals did their job.

What now?

The market is deciding what it wants to do next..

ON the bearish side of the ledger, the price fell and stayed below the 100 day MA today at 0.66952. The price is also below the 100 hour MA at 0.6719. Bearish.

The move back up to the key 100 day MA and finding sellers is significant. It would take a move back above that MA to tilt the bias more to the upside (followed by a move above the 100 hour MA).

Having said that, the downside has more work to be done to increase the bearish bias. More specifically, a momentum move back below 0.6650, then the rising 200 hour MA at 0.66138 and the 38.2% of the move up from the November low are all levels to get to and through. Those moves are needed to increase the bearish bias.