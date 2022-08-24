In the morning forex report, i outline the levels in play for the major currency pairs as the clock ticks toward the Jackson Hole Symposium and the Chair Powell speech on Friday at 10 AM.

The USD is higher on the day with some of the pairs breaking away from MA levels increasing the dollar bullish bias. The AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY are all making a break.

The EURUSD is moving closer to the 20 year low reached yesterday near 0.9900. The parity level is back to being resistance.

The GBPUSD is falling from is 100 hour MA above after stalling comfortably below the key technical barometer both yesterday and today.