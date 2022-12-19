WTI crude oil is trading between 200H MA and 50% midpoint

The price of WTI crude futures settled at $75.19 today. That was up $0.90 or 1.21%. The high price today read $76.60. Low price was at $74.21.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price has been trading above and below its 100 hour moving average currently at $75.74. And the high price was able to extend above a downward sloping trendline on the top side. However the 50% midpoint fell short of the 50% midpoint of the move down from the December high (reached on December 1) to the December low (from December 9). The midpoint level comes in at $76.64. The high price fell short by four cents.

On the downside getting into and through the 200 hour moving average currently at $74.18, would be the next