The Dow Jones industrial average is ticking above its 200 day moving average at 33897.21. The high price just reached 33936.65 and currently trades at 33924.20.
The index last traded above its 200 day moving average back on April 22. Since February 11, there is only been 3 days when the price closed above its 200 day moving average.
Staying in closing above the moving average would be a bullish tilt from a technical perspective.
The price is still around 8.2% from its all-time high reached at the beginning of January. However, it is up 14.6% from its low reached on June 17.
The S&P index is also trading near new session highs. The current prices trading at 4293.47 up 13.17 points or 0.31%. It's 200 day moving averages up at 4327.61.
The NASDAQ index is trading up 51 points or 0.39% 13097.36. It's 200 day moving averages up at 13498.85 currently.