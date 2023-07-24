The Dow industrial average is up about 220 points or 0.63% at 35447. A gain today would be the 11th consecutive update for the 30 industrial stocks. The biggest winner today is Chevron with a gain of 2.60%. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are both up over 2% on the day.

The Dow Industrial Average is now about 4.1% from its all-time high rates in January 2022. The high from April 21, 2022 reached 35492.22. The high price today has reached 35463.97. A move above that flight would next target the swing live from February 9, 2022 at 35824.28.

Over the 11 day run started on July 10, the price has moved from a low of 33705.68. The index has moved up 5.19% over that period.

Meanwhile the S&P index is up 24 points or 0.53% at 4560.64 today. The NASDAQ index is up 45.23 points or 0.32% at 14078.